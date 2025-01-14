Trudeau cabinet retreat planned for Trump inauguration day

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the federal cabinet are set to gather near the nation’s capital next week as Donald Trump celebrates inauguration day in Washington.

Trudeau’s office says a cabinet retreat has been set for Jan. 20 and 21 to talk about defending Canadian interests in the face of Trump’s tariff threat.

Trump has pledged to impose a 25 per cent tariff on all Canadian goods and says he will create an “external revenue agency” on his first day in office to collect those tariffs.

Trudeau is also set to meet with the country’s 13 premiers on Wednesday to talk about how to handle the incoming Trump administration.

Several top-ranking cabinet ministers say they have decided not to join the race to replace him as prime minister so they can remain focused on their portfolios.

Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne is the latest to say he’s not entering the leadership race, joining Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc and Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly.