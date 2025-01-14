Napanee man charged with impaired driving after traffic complaint

A Napanee, Ont., man is facing impaired driving charges after police responded to a report of a vehicle swerving into oncoming traffic.
Lennox and Addington County OPP say they stopped the vehicle on County Road 41 shortly before 6 p.m. on Monday following a traffic complaint. Officers determined the driver was impaired and arrested him.
Kyle Schenk, 34, of Greater Napanee, has been charged with operation while impaired by alcohol and operation with over 80 milligrams of alcohol in his blood.
Schenk’s driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days, and his vehicle was impounded for seven days. He is scheduled to appear in the Ontario court of justice in Greater Napanee on Feb. 4.
