Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Napanee man charged with impaired driving after traffic complaint

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 14, 2025 1:26 pm
1 min read
An OPP vehicle is shown parked in Toronto on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. View image in full screen
A Napanee man has been charged with impaired driving after a report of a vehicle swerving into oncoming traffic. His driver’s licence has been suspended and his vehicle impounded. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tammy Hoy
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Napanee, Ont., man is facing impaired driving charges after police responded to a report of a vehicle swerving into oncoming traffic.

Lennox and Addington County OPP say they stopped the vehicle on County Road 41 shortly before 6 p.m. on Monday following a traffic complaint. Officers determined the driver was impaired and arrested him.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Kyle Schenk, 34, of Greater Napanee, has been charged with operation while impaired by alcohol and operation with over 80 milligrams of alcohol in his blood.

Trending Now

Schenk’s driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days, and his vehicle was impounded for seven days. He is scheduled to appear in the Ontario court of justice in Greater Napanee on Feb. 4.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices