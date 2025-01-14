Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Sports

Montreal Canadiens rookie Emil Heineman injured after being struck by car

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 14, 2025 11:52 am
1 min read
Los Angeles Kings' Caleb Jones (82) checks Montreal Canadiens' Emil Heineman (51) during second period NHL hockey action Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024 in Montreal. Montreal forward Heineman will be sidelined for three to four weeks after being involved in a pedestrian accident on Monday night.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz. View image in full screen
Los Angeles Kings' Caleb Jones (82) checks Montreal Canadiens' Emil Heineman (51) during second period NHL hockey action Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024 in Montreal. Montreal forward Heineman will be sidelined for three to four weeks after being involved in a pedestrian accident on Monday night.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz.
Montreal Canadiens forward Emil Heineman will be sidelined for three to four weeks after he was involved in a pedestrian accident Monday night in Utah.

The Canadiens are in Salt Lake City, where they face the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday.

The team said Heineman suffered an “upper body” injury in the accident. Marcus Isaksson, the player’s agent, told Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet that Heineman hurt his wrist when he was struck by a car.

The 23-year-old left-winger, in his rookie season with Montreal, has 10 goals and seven assists in 41 games.

Heineman was acquired by the Canadiens from the Calgary Flames in 2022, along with Tyler Pitlick, a conditional first-round pick, and a fifth-round pick in the 2023 draft, in exchange for forward Tyler Toffoli.

He was selected in the second round, 43rd overall, by the Florida Panthers in the 2020 NHL Draft.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

