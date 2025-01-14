Montreal Canadiens rookie Emil Heineman injured after being struck by car

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal Canadiens forward Emil Heineman will be sidelined for three to four weeks after he was involved in a pedestrian accident Monday night in Utah.

The Canadiens are in Salt Lake City, where they face the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday.

The team said Heineman suffered an “upper body” injury in the accident. Marcus Isaksson, the player’s agent, told Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet that Heineman hurt his wrist when he was struck by a car.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The 23-year-old left-winger, in his rookie season with Montreal, has 10 goals and seven assists in 41 games.

Heineman was acquired by the Canadiens from the Calgary Flames in 2022, along with Tyler Pitlick, a conditional first-round pick, and a fifth-round pick in the 2023 draft, in exchange for forward Tyler Toffoli.

He was selected in the second round, 43rd overall, by the Florida Panthers in the 2020 NHL Draft.