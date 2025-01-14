Maud Lewis paintings totalling $30K stolen from Halifax home, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Notice any of these Maud Lewis paintings for sale? Halifax police want to hear from you.

Halifax Reginal Police say they’re investigating the theft of three pieces of artwork — valued at over $30,000 in total — from a private residence.

The report came in on Nov. 25, 2024, after three framed Christmas cards by the famed Nova Scotia artist were lifted from a home in the 1900 block of Cambridge Street.

The cards, which are matted and framed, are about seven inches by five inches in size. They are each worth “in excess” of $10,000, police note.

Spokesperson Const. Martin Cromwell says nothing else was stolen from the home.

He says anyone who notices the paintings for sale or comes across them should contact police.

Maud Lewis paintings are sought-after collectibles.

There have been other incidents of theft too. In 2021, two paintings worth about $20,000 each were stolen from a Smiths Cove, N.S. home.

Anyone with information about this recent incident or video from the area can call 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers.