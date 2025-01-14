Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Group led by Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman buys OHL’s Brantford Bulldogs

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 14, 2025 10:06 am
2 min read
A group led by Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman and his family have purchased the Ontario Hockey League's Brantford Bulldogs. Hyman waits for a faceoff during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks, in Vancouver, on Saturday, November 9, 2024. View image in full screen
A group led by Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman and his family have purchased the Ontario Hockey League's Brantford Bulldogs. Hyman waits for a faceoff during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks, in Vancouver, on Saturday, November 9, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A group led by Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman and his family have purchased the Ontario Hockey League’s Brantford Bulldogs.

The league announced Monday that its board of governors has approved the sale of the Bulldogs by Ottawa Senators majority owner Michael Andlauer to a group including Hyman, his brother Spencer and father Stuart.

The OHL said the team currently plays at the Brantford and District Civic Centre, which has a capacity 2,952 spectators according to the city’s website. The OHL says the new ownership group is pursuing a long-term lease agreement with the city that would include plans for a new arena.

“Hockey is more than just a game for my family,” Zach Hyman said in a release. “It teaches our youth about the importance of teamwork and it brings together communities.

“I am humbled and greatly appreciate the faith Michael has placed in me to continue his incredible legacy with such a storied franchise.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Oilers star players Nuge, Hyman push car out of snowbank for Edmonton teens'
Oilers star players Nuge, Hyman push car out of snowbank for Edmonton teens

Andlauer, who also owns the American Hockey League’s Belleville Senators, purchased the OHL’s Belleville Bulls in 2015 and moved them to Hamilton, where they were rebranded as the Bulldogs.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The team announced it was moving to Brantford for at least three seasons before the 2023-24 campaign due to renovations at Hamilton’s FirstOntario Centre. It was the first time Brantford had been home to an OHL team since the Alexanders moved to Hamilton in 1984.

Click to play video: 'Saint John Sea Dogs win Memorial Cup after skating past Hamilton Bulldogs'
Saint John Sea Dogs win Memorial Cup after skating past Hamilton Bulldogs
Trending Now

The Bulldogs won OHL titles in 2018 and 2022 under Andlauer. The team entered Monday in sixth place in the Eastern Conference with a 21-15-4 record.

Story continues below advertisement

“The strength of the OHL is its communities, and Brantford has proven to be an outstanding destination for OHL hockey,” league commissioner Bryan Crawford said in a release.

“I’m excited to welcome the Hyman family to the OHL community and am looking forward to seeing the OHL continue to thrive in Brantford for years to come,” he added.

Stuart Hyman has a history of financing junior hockey teams in the Greater Toronto Area and is the owner of the Ontario Junior Hockey League’s Markham Royals, where Spencer Hyman is president of hockey operations and brothers Shane and Oliver also hold positions with the club.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices