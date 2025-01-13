Thieves steal rare Geode from Kelowna rock shop, among other unique rocks

In just a couple minutes, two thieves made off with thousands of dollars in unique rocks — including a rare, high-priced geode.

It was around 5:30 a.m. Friday when the two men broke into Kelowna’s Rocks and Gems Store. The owners believe they were targeting a rare geode from Brazil, estimated between $2,500 and $3,000.

“They knew what they were doing, they broke in they had special tools, they knew to get the crowbar under the glass and break it in a certain way,” said store owner, Remy Kesslar.

“We certainly believe that we were cased so they might have posed as customers, or they might have driven by, we don’t know for sure.”

The geode sat front and centre inside the store, visible to those passing by. The Better Business Bureau says that while that may attract customers, it could also attract thieves, and store owners may want to consider other options for high-priced items

“You could have more expensive items further in the back, you could vinyl your windows giving an idea of what’s inside, or have a QR code to your social media to highlight your more expensive goods,” said Neesha Hothi of the BBB.

With that in mind, the store plans to beef up its security.

“We are going to be looking into bars or a gate or roll down shutters, whatever we have to do. The anxiety of it, the violation that it is, is really why I don’t want to do it again, we really need to figure something out,” said Kesslar.

Mark Fitz of Fed Up Security Solutions says one of the best ways to deter a thief, is to have visible security barriers.

“Once the physical visible security is put on I have never, ever had anything where someone even tries to vandalize or break a window, they just say ‘forget it, this is too much work,’ and move on,” said Fitz.

No arrests have been made in Friday’s theft and RCMP are asking anyone with dashcam footage of the 1100 block of Gordon Avenue from 5:30 a.m. to 5:45 a.m. to report it.