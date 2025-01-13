Raptors’ Quickley sits out with hip soreness

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley was ruled out of Monday’s game against the Golden State Warriors due to left hip soreness.

Head coach Darko Rajakovic said Quickley’s hip “flared up” on Monday morning. He expected more details would be available on Tuesday after further evaluation.

Forward Draymond Green (illness) sat out for the Warriors.

Story continues below advertisement

Quickley has been limited to just nine games this season.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He returned to the lineup on New Year’s Day after missing 22 games due to a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.

Quickley, who signed a five-year, US$175-million deal with Toronto last July, is averaging 16.2 points and 6.1 assists per game this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2025.