Canada

Queen’s University workers set strike deadline over pay and staffing concerns

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 13, 2025 11:29 am
2 min read
Queen’s University workers have set a Feb. 3 strike deadline. View image in full screen
Queen’s University workers have set a Feb. 3 strike deadline. CP
Five bargaining units representing 1,000 workers at Queen’s University have filed a strike notice, setting a potential job action deadline for Monday, Feb. 3.

The workers, members of CUPE locals 229, 254 and 1302, include food-service employees, library workers, tradespeople, technicians and custodians. Negotiations with the university and Aramark, the food-service contractor, have failed to resolve issues including wages, understaffing and job stability.

“It’s frustrating that it has come to this,” said James Adams-Moore, vice-president of CUPE 229 and a prep cook. “My co-workers are taking second jobs just to scrape by. It’s stressful and takes away time from family and home life.”

According to CUPE, wages for these workers have fallen 11-15 per cent below inflation in recent years. In contrast, senior university administrators saw an average 8.9 per cent pay increase last year.

“There’s a real imbalance,” said Kim Bell, president of CUPE 1302, which represents library technicians. “It’s hard to attract and retain qualified people, and that’s only adding to the workload. The workers know it, the students are picking up on it. It’s time for the administration to do the right thing.”

Queen’s University says it remains committed to negotiations.

“The university values its employees and respects the collective bargaining process,” it said in a statement, adding that a number of bargaining dates are scheduled this month.

The university also noted contingency plans are in place to minimize disruption in the event of a strike.

Conciliation efforts began in November 2024 but have yet to produce an agreement. Both the university and CUPE locals emphasized the importance of achieving fair outcomes.

The unions are part of the Unity Council, which includes the Public Service Alliance of Canada and United Steelworkers. Together, the council represents nearly 5,000 workers at Queen’s, many of whom are also in ongoing negotiations.

The unions are urging the university and Aramark to address wage issues and improve working conditions to support both workers and students.

