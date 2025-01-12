Justin Trudeau says Donald Trump’s comments on 51st state ‘flattering’ but a ‘non-starter’

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says talk of Canada becoming the 51st state is a distraction from more pressing threats of U.S tariffs on Canada and their likely impact.

In an interview that aired Sunday on MSNBC, he says Canada is ready to respond with retaliatory tariffs should president-elect Donald Trump follow through with a threat to impose 25 per cent across-the-board tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico when he takes office next week.

Trump has also referred to Canada as the “51st state,” a notion federal cabinet ministers initially played off as a joke but now appear to be taking more seriously.

Appearing on “Inside with Jen Psaki,” Trudeau said Canadians need to take Trump’s expansionist rhetoric seriously, and that there is a certain amount of “flattery” in Trump seeing how great the country is.

“And I know that, as a successful negotiator, (Trump) likes to keep people a little off-balance. The 51st state, that’s not going to happen. It’s just a non-starter. Canadians are incredibly proud of being Canadian,” said Trudeau, who taped the appearance while in the United States to attend Thursday’s funeral for former president Jimmy Carter.

Story continues below advertisement

“But people are now talking about that, as opposed to talking about, for example, what the impact (would be) of 25 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminum coming into the United States, on energy, whether it’s oil and gas or electricity.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Trudeau said he was able to negotiate with Trump in a mutually-beneficial Canada-U.S. free trade deal the last time each was in office, despite it being “hard” because of Trump’s negotiation behaviour.

“But we got to a good outcome that was win-win for both of us,” Trudeau told Psaki, a former White House press secretary.

As for Trump calling Trudeau a “governor,” Trudeau said: “I have been in politics an awfully long time. I tend to focus on the substantive things, not on people choosing nicknames for me. I mean, if I was that thin-skinned, I probably wouldn’t last that long in politics.”

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith made her own an appeal to Trump this weekend, posting on social media that she spent time at his Mar-a-Lago residence and met with him and key allies in the incoming administration.

Smith said the pair had a “friendly and constructive” conversation on the importance of the U.S.-Canada energy relationship, and how American jobs are supported by Albertan exports.

In one photo she shared online, Smith is seen standing next to Trump and Canadian businessman Kevin O’Leary.

Story continues below advertisement

“On behalf of Albertans, I will continue to engage in constructive dialogue and diplomacy with the incoming administration and elected federal and state officials from both parties, and will do all I can to further Alberta’s and Canada’s interests,” Smith wrote.

“We need to preserve our independence while we grow this critical partnership for the benefit of Canadians and Americans for generations to come.”