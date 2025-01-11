Menu

Fire

Time lapse video shows growth of massive L.A. Palisades fire overnight

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 11, 2025 4:43 pm
1 min read
Timelapse shows growing smoke and flames from Palisades fire burning overnight
Time lapse footage overnight shows the Palisades fire sweeping through Los Angeles, now standing at over 20,000 acres and mere 8 per cent contained, marking it among the city's most destructive blazes.
A time lapse video uploaded to social media and verified by Reuters shows the growth of the massive Palisades fire overnight.

The video shows the fire cresting the hill with smoke billowing across the region.

Todd Hopkins with CalFire said on Saturday morning that the Palisades fire is now 21,596 acres in size and only 11 per cent contained.

He said the blaze grew about 1,000 acres overnight in the Mandeville Canyon area.

On Saturday, Anthony Marronem, chief of the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said three people have been killed in this fire.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

