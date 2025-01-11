2 adults and 1 child recovering after fiery crash in Surrey, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Three people are recovering after a vehicle hit a pole on Highway 17 and caught fire early Saturday near the Port Mann Bridge in Surrey.

Surrey Police Services says the crash occurred around 1:40 a.m. and that a bystander pulled two adults and a child out of the car before responders arrived at the scene.

The adults suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuriesand were taken to the hospital, police said. The child was examined by BC Ambulance and is with the family.

Highway 17 is closed underneath the Port Mann Bridge as the investigate continues. Police are asking anyone with information or video to call 604-599-0502 and quote file 2025-1897 (SU).