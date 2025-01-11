Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Winnipeg Jets fall in overtime to Los Angeles Kings in tight-checking affair

By Ross Levitan & Russ Hobson Global News
Posted January 11, 2025 12:10 am
3 min read
Winnipeg Jets goaltender Eric Comrie (1) keeps his eye on the rebound as Los Angeles Kings' Kevin Fiala (22) crashes into the net during first period NHL action in Winnipeg on Friday, January 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Jets goaltender Eric Comrie (1) keeps his eye on the rebound as Los Angeles Kings' Kevin Fiala (22) crashes into the net during first period NHL action in Winnipeg on Friday, January 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

There wasn’t a whole lot of open ice for either team.

The Los Angeles Kings won a tight-checking contest as Adrian Kempe scored the game-winning goal at 1:14 of overtime for a 2-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday.

Neither team was able to generate much in the way of offence in the first two periods of play. They combined for only 10 shots in the first period and Winnipeg had only nine shots on goal over the first 40 minutes.

“That’s as close as a playoff game that we’ve seen so far,” said Jets head coach Scott Arniel. “That was exactly the type of games that get played at the end of the season. There was not a lot of room to make plays. When you did have some time, it got closed off pretty quick.”

Click to play video: 'RAW: Winnipeg Jets Scott Arniel Interview – Jan. 10'
RAW: Winnipeg Jets Scott Arniel Interview – Jan. 10

Mark Scheifele scored the Jets lone goal in the third period as they settled for a single point.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think it was a hard-fought game,” said Scheifele. “Both sides protected the inside ice and didn’t give much easy ice inside. So, it was a tough battle right to the end.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The win gives L.A. its fifth straight victory, while the Jets fall to 1-1-2 through four games of their season-long eight-game homestand.

The shots finished 23-19 in favour of the visitors.

“It was tight-checking throughout the whole game,” Jets forward Gabriel Vilardi said. “Not a lot of space for either side. I thought we kinda gained the momentum in the third a bit.”

Jets goalie Eric Comrie suffered his seventh straight loss, but the Jets have only scored 11 goals during his losing streak.

“It’s giving him some run support,” Arniel said. “I’d love to see us get out three or four goals and be able to do it, but again, he made some big stops.”

Josh Morrissey and Dylan Samberg were both in the lineup for the Jets after dealing with injuries. Samberg had missed the past six weeks with a broken foot.

Trending Now

It was a battle of two top Western Conference teams at Canada Life Centre – and offence was coming at a premium.

Los Angeles thought they opened the scoring at 4:01 when Jordan Spence took a point shot that found the net, but Winnipeg challenged and the play was deemed offside.

Story continues below advertisement

The Kings struck first just under five minutes into the second period on what looked like a harmless shot from Kempe, however it was deflected in front by Alex Turcotte and flew past the glove of Eric Comrie.

Scheifele gave the Jets life in the third period with a power play goal after the Kings took consecutive penalties.  It was a redemption of sorts after Scheifele took two penalties of his own in the middle frame.

Connor Hellebuyck was honoured during a pre-game ceremony for recently playing in his 500th NHL game, earning his 300th win and recording his 40th career shutout.

The Jets are back in action tomorrow night when they host the Colorado Avalanche with puck drop just after 6 p.m. at Canada Life Centre.

Click to play video: 'RAW: Winnipeg Jets Mark Scheifele Interview – Jan. 10'
RAW: Winnipeg Jets Mark Scheifele Interview – Jan. 10
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices