Sports

Blue Jays sign Hoffman to three-year-deal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 10, 2025 8:13 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – Who says you can’t home?

Right-handed pitcher Jeff Hoffman, selected ninth overall by the Blue Jays in 2014 and dealt to the Colorado Rockies the following summer, has returned to Toronto.

The Blue Jays agreed to terms Friday with the 32-year-old Hoffman on a three-year contract worth $33 million.

Hoffman posted a 2.17 ERA across 68 appearances for the Phillies in 2024, earning his first career All-Star nod after striking out 89 batters and walking 16 over 66-and-one-third innings of work.

The 6-5, 235-pound native of Latham, N.Y., has played 256 career MLB games (50 starts) between the Rockies, Cincinnati Reds and Philadelphia Phillies, combining to go 23-26 with a 4.82 ERA.

“We are excited to add Jeff to our bullpen. His arsenal, strike throwing, and ability to miss bats against all types of hitters is elite and will undoubtedly make us better,” said Blue Jays’ GM Ross Atkins.

“Jeff will get an opportunity to close games for us this season. His track record, competitiveness, and experience make him a great complement to this group.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

