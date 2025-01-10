Blue Jays sign Hoffman to three-year-deal

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – Who says you can’t home?

Right-handed pitcher Jeff Hoffman, selected ninth overall by the Blue Jays in 2014 and dealt to the Colorado Rockies the following summer, has returned to Toronto.

The Blue Jays agreed to terms Friday with the 32-year-old Hoffman on a three-year contract worth $33 million.

Hoffman posted a 2.17 ERA across 68 appearances for the Phillies in 2024, earning his first career All-Star nod after striking out 89 batters and walking 16 over 66-and-one-third innings of work.

Story continues below advertisement

The 6-5, 235-pound native of Latham, N.Y., has played 256 career MLB games (50 starts) between the Rockies, Cincinnati Reds and Philadelphia Phillies, combining to go 23-26 with a 4.82 ERA.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“We are excited to add Jeff to our bullpen. His arsenal, strike throwing, and ability to miss bats against all types of hitters is elite and will undoubtedly make us better,” said Blue Jays’ GM Ross Atkins.

“Jeff will get an opportunity to close games for us this season. His track record, competitiveness, and experience make him a great complement to this group.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2025.