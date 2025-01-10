Ottawa signs $40M deal with Saskatchewan to offer drug coverage for rare diseases

See more sharing options

The Saskatchewan and federal governments have announced an agreement for coverage of select new drugs for rare diseases.

Ottawa says the plan is to invest more than $40 million to cover three drugs that treat certain cancers and a urinary issue.

The medicines are Poteligeo, Oxlumo and Epkinly.

The agreement is to also see Saskatchewan work with Ottawa and other provinces to develop a plan to improve screening and diagnostics for rare diseases.

Federal Health Minister Mark Holland says the deal helps the health system improve outcomes for those in Saskatchewan with rare diseases.