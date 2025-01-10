Menu

Canada

Ottawa signs $40M deal with Saskatchewan to offer drug coverage for rare diseases

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 10, 2025 4:25 pm
1 min read
Minister of Health Mark Holland speaks at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa, on Wednesday, July 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang. View image in full screen
Minister of Health Mark Holland speaks at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa, on Wednesday, July 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang. JDT
The Saskatchewan and federal governments have announced an agreement for coverage of select new drugs for rare diseases.

Ottawa says the plan is to invest more than $40 million to cover three drugs that treat certain cancers and a urinary issue.

The medicines are Poteligeo, Oxlumo and Epkinly.

The agreement is to also see Saskatchewan work with Ottawa and other provinces to develop a plan to improve screening and diagnostics for rare diseases.

Federal Health Minister Mark Holland says the deal helps the health system improve outcomes for those in Saskatchewan with rare diseases.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

