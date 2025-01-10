Menu

Sports

Edmonton Oilers say Evander Kane recovering after successful knee surgery

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 10, 2025 12:50 pm
1 min read
Oilers forward Evander Kane speaks to reporters in Edmonton on April 8, 2024. View image in full screen
Oilers forward Evander Kane speaks to reporters in Edmonton on April 8, 2024. Global News
Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane is recovering after undergoing successful knee surgery.

The NHL team says he’s expected to need four to eight weeks of recovery time.

Specifics on Thursday’s procedure, which was performed in Edmonton, were not provided.

The club says Kane will pause his current rehabilitation from abdominal surgery last September to recover from the latest operation.

Edmonton Oilers left wing Evander Kane (91) shoots the puck as Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) and Adam Larsson defend during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Seattle. View image in full screen
Edmonton Oilers left wing Evander Kane (91) shoots the puck as Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) and Adam Larsson defend during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Seattle. AP Photo/Jason Redmond

Kane had 44 points (24-20) over 77 games for the Oilers last season.

The 33-year-old forward had eight points (4-4) over 20 playoff games last spring to help the Oilers reach the Stanley Cup final.

Click to play video: 'Evander Kane delivers Heritage Classic weather forecast for Global News at Noon Edmonton'
Evander Kane delivers Heritage Classic weather forecast for Global News at Noon Edmonton

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

