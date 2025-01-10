Edmonton Oilers say Evander Kane recovering after successful knee surgery

See more sharing options

Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane is recovering after undergoing successful knee surgery.

The NHL team says he’s expected to need four to eight weeks of recovery time.

Specifics on Thursday’s procedure, which was performed in Edmonton, were not provided.

The club says Kane will pause his current rehabilitation from abdominal surgery last September to recover from the latest operation.

View image in full screen Edmonton Oilers left wing Evander Kane (91) shoots the puck as Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) and Adam Larsson defend during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Seattle. AP Photo/Jason Redmond

Kane had 44 points (24-20) over 77 games for the Oilers last season.

The 33-year-old forward had eight points (4-4) over 20 playoff games last spring to help the Oilers reach the Stanley Cup final.