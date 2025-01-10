Explosion at Red Deer bus terminal sends 5 workers to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Five people were taken to hospital after an incident at the Prairie Bus Lines terminal in Red Deer on Thursday, according to Alberta Health Services, and the RCMP says all victims were workers who were injured in an explosion and fire.

In a news release, the RCMP said officers were first told about an explosion in an industrial section of the central Alberta city in the area of 53 Avenue and 54 Street at 3:21 p.m.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“(The fire) department quickly extinguished the blaze,” the RCMP said.

In an email to Global News on Friday, an AHS spokesperson said two of the victims were listed in critical condition, two were in serious but stable condition and one was in stable condition.

In a post on the City of Red Deer’s website, officials noted no other buildings were impacted but “nearby residents and businesses experienced a brief power outage” in order for firefighters to safely battle the blaze.

Story continues below advertisement

City officials said fire investigators believe the explosion happened inside the building.

More to come…