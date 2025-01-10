Calgary residential property values soar by 15% in 1 year

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Calgary says close to 600,000 property assessments are in the mail.

The assessments, which are used to help determine how much property tax Calgarians are expected to pay, are based on the property’s estimated value on July 1, 2024 and the physical condition of the property on Dec. 31, 2024.

Overall the city says the typical market value of a residential property increased by 15 per cent over the previous year, while the typical market value of a non-residential property increased by three per cent.

Get weekly money news Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday. Sign up for weekly money newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Among the highlights of this year’s assessments:

The median value for a single residential property is $697,000 compared with $610,000 in 2024.

The median value of a condominium is $359,000, up from $295,000 the previous year.

Chinook Mall is the highest-valued non-residential property at $1,043,240,000.

1:40 Price of Calgary townhomes growing fastest in Canada: report

The city says much of the increased demand for and value of residential housing is being driven by increased migration.

Story continues below advertisement

For more information on property assessments, including how to file a complaint about your property’s assessment value and how to calculate the amount of property tax you can expect to pay, Calgarians are encouraged to visit the city’s website.

More to come….