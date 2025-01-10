Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Calgary residential property values soar by 15% in 1 year

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted January 10, 2025 1:04 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'City of Calgary to send out 2025 property assessments'
City of Calgary to send out 2025 property assessments
The City of Calgary will be sending out two important pieces of mail that will impact how much homeowners will be paying in property taxes for 2025. As Michael King reports, real estate experts say it's important to review the assessments once you receive them – Jan 2, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The City of Calgary says close to 600,000 property assessments are in the mail.

The assessments, which are used to help determine how much property tax Calgarians are expected to pay, are based on the property’s estimated value on July 1, 2024 and the physical condition of the property on Dec. 31, 2024.

Overall the city says the typical market value of a residential property increased by 15 per cent over the previous year, while the typical market value of a non-residential property increased by three per cent.

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.

Get weekly money news

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Among the highlights of this year’s assessments:

  • The median value for a single residential property is $697,000 compared with $610,000 in 2024.
  • The median value of a condominium is $359,000, up from $295,000 the previous year.
  • Chinook Mall is the highest-valued non-residential property at $1,043,240,000.
  • Click to play video: 'Price of Calgary townhomes growing fastest in Canada: report'
    Price of Calgary townhomes growing fastest in Canada: report

The city says much of the increased demand for and value of residential housing is being driven by increased migration.

Story continues below advertisement

For more information on property assessments, including how to file a complaint about your property’s assessment value and how to calculate the amount of property tax you can expect to pay, Calgarians are encouraged to visit the city’s website.

More to come….

Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices