Kingston police welcome new deputy chief

The Kingston police officially welcomed Scott Gee as the new deputy chief during a swearing-in ceremony on Thursday.

The event was attended by family, friends, colleagues, board members and Judge Gary W. Tranmer of the Ontario Court of Justice.

Gee brings over 20 years of experience in law enforcement, beginning his career with the Gananoque Police Service in 2003. Throughout his tenure, he has held various roles, including sexual assault investigator, major case manager and incident commander. Gee has also served as a training officer, developing and delivering programs across multiple police services.

In addition to operational duties, Gee contributed to provincial legislative changes and policy development, particularly in areas such as use of force reporting and stun gun applications. He has also been recognized by the Special Investigations Unit as a subject matter expert in stun gun use.

Before joining Kingston police, Gee was chief of police in Gananoque, a role he assumed in 2021. He holds a Police Foundations diploma from St. Lawrence College and has completed further studies at Queen’s University and Wilfrid Laurier University. Gee is currently pursuing a certificate in equity and inclusion at Cornell University.

Gee has also been involved in various community organizations, serving on the boards of the Eastern Ontario YMCA, Gananoque Pride Alliance and the Municipal Drug Strategy. His long-standing commitments include 30 years of involvement with Kingston Special Olympics and over two decades supporting the Law Enforcement Torch Run.