‘Pay him’: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. inks 1-year deal with Jays, fans want more

Some Toronto Blue Jays fans hoping the team will lock-down star slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are going to have to wait a little longer for that to even happen.

The Blue Jays announced Thursday that they agreed to a one-year contract Guerrero at US$28.5 million – just in time to avoid the arbitration deadline. If there’s an impasse between a team and an arbitration-eligible player, a third party will consider each side’s salary proposals and rule on the player’s pay for the upcoming season.

The Blue Jays also reached one-year agreements for six other arbitration-eligible player. Players and teams were to exchange proposed arbitration figures Thursday.

The 25-year-old Guerrero, who made his big-league debut with Toronto in April 2019, will enter his final season under team control in 2025.

The face of the franchise, which has been marred by shortcomings and early playoff exits during his tenure, had a resurgent past season. The star first baseman hit .323 with 30 homers and 103 RBIs, earning his fourth all-star nod and the Silver Slugger Award.

But during his time as a Blue Jay, Guerrero has been without a long-term deal. Last winter, he was awarded $19.9 million when an arbitration panel picked his request over the team’s offer of $18.05 million.

Guerrero aside, two-time all-star shortstop Bo Bichette is also unsigned beyond this year. Bichette infamously appeared to openly flirt with a trade last year, while Guerrero softened his stance on playing for the New York Yankees, a rival team he once swore he’d never play for.

With their long-term status in doubt – and with fans hungry for team success – some took to social media expressing their reaction to the Guerrero news.

“If you do not sign Vladdy long term and pay him what he genuinely deserves as an amazing player then you will genuinely have a riot on your hands,” X user @thekavehs wrote Friday morning in reaction to the team’s post.

“Sign Vladi long term unless you want to see an empty stadium, a dip in jersey sales and much lower TV ratings,” wrote X user @RyanRuffy.

The window for success with the roster as currently built is starting to close, and the lack of extensions raise questions about whether the Blue Jays expect to be a consistent contender in years to come, or if a retooling or rebuilding process might be looming.

The pressure is on Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins to deliver after a 74-88 campaign that followed wild-card series appearances in three of four years.

“Winning is the most powerful (thing),” Atkins told reporters late last year.

“The more that we can do that, the better positioned we will be and remain. And not running from that, that last year was a disappointment for us.”

The Blue Jays’ pre-season opener is Feb. 22 against the New York Yankees. Toronto will kick off the 2025 regular season on March 27 against the visiting Baltimore Orioles.

— with files from The Canadian Press