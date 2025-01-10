Woman facing accessory charge in killing of her sister at Ontario home

Send this page to someone via email

Niagara regional police say they have charged a woman with accessory after the fact to murder in the homicide of her sister.

Police said 62-year-old Cathy Prosje was found dead inside a home in Smithville, Ont., a town in Niagara Region, on April 26, 2024.

A few months later in October, police charged a 42-year-old man in connection with Cathy’s death. Joseph Villneff, also of Smithville, was charged with first-degree murder. Police did not disclose their exact relationship but said the home Cathy was found dead in was their shared home.

In January, investigators said they also charged Cathy’s sister, 55-year-old Carolyn Prosje, with accessory after the fact to murder.

Carolyn is currently in custody pending the outcome of a bail hearing on Friday in St. Catharine’s.

Anyone with further information on the case is asked to contact police.