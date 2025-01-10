Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Flu and RSV cases spike in B.C., but COVID-19 remains low

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 10, 2025 1:35 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Vancouver doctor on rising flu and RSV numbers in B.C.'
Vancouver doctor on rising flu and RSV numbers in B.C.
British Columbians are being reminded to take precautions to prevent the spread of influenza and other respiratory viruses. The reminder comes as flu and RSV cases in B.C. tick up. Global News Morning speaks with Family Physician Dr. Anna Wolak about the rising numbers.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

New data shared by British Columbia’s Centre for Disease Control shows the province has one of the worst flu rates in Canada, as a holiday-season spike in respiratory illnesses continues.

But the data also shows the province has one of the lowest COVID-19 test positivity rates in the country, at about half the national rate.

Dr. Jennifer Vines, interim medical director for public health response at the B.C. CDC, says respiratory illness has been “steadily climbing” over the past several weeks, with RSV and influenza “driving the increase right now.”

The report says about 13.5 per cent of samples tested last week were positive for influenza, with influenza A almost entirely responsible.

Click to play video: 'Health care workers concerned about new mask mandate'
Health care workers concerned about new mask mandate

That’s the second highest rate across the nation, according to Health Canada data that presents a combined figure for the three territories, where the rate is 20.4 per cent.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

RSV positivity rates are also elevated in B.C. at 11.9 per cent, compared to the national rate of 10.7 per cent, while the COVID-19 positivity rate is 4.7 per cent, compared to the national 9.2 per cent rate.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The B.C. CDC says the proportion of health-care visits for respiratory illness is elevated.

But Vines said Thursday that cases of COVID-19 are down compared to the past few seasons, and while respiratory illnesses have been rising, there is “nothing particularly worrisome” about this season.

B.C.’s Health Ministry said on Wednesday that workers, volunteers and visitors in facilities operated by provincial health authorities must wear masks in areas where patients are receiving care in order to prevent the spread of the respiratory illnesses.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices