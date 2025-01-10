Flu and RSV cases spike in B.C., but COVID-19 remains low

Send this page to someone via email

New data shared by British Columbia’s Centre for Disease Control shows the province has one of the worst flu rates in Canada, as a holiday-season spike in respiratory illnesses continues.

But the data also shows the province has one of the lowest COVID-19 test positivity rates in the country, at about half the national rate.

Dr. Jennifer Vines, interim medical director for public health response at the B.C. CDC, says respiratory illness has been “steadily climbing” over the past several weeks, with RSV and influenza “driving the increase right now.”

The report says about 13.5 per cent of samples tested last week were positive for influenza, with influenza A almost entirely responsible.

That’s the second highest rate across the nation, according to Health Canada data that presents a combined figure for the three territories, where the rate is 20.4 per cent.

RSV positivity rates are also elevated in B.C. at 11.9 per cent, compared to the national rate of 10.7 per cent, while the COVID-19 positivity rate is 4.7 per cent, compared to the national 9.2 per cent rate.

The B.C. CDC says the proportion of health-care visits for respiratory illness is elevated.

But Vines said Thursday that cases of COVID-19 are down compared to the past few seasons, and while respiratory illnesses have been rising, there is “nothing particularly worrisome” about this season.

B.C.’s Health Ministry said on Wednesday that workers, volunteers and visitors in facilities operated by provincial health authorities must wear masks in areas where patients are receiving care in order to prevent the spread of the respiratory illnesses.