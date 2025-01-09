Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man charged with sexually assaulting children at daycare: police

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 9, 2025 6:31 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg police have charged a man with sexually assaulting two children at an unlicensed daycare in the city's south end.
Police have charged a man with sexually assaulting two children at an unlicensed daycare in Winnipeg.

They say the man was charged in September with three counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference.

Get daily National news

The man was an adult at the time of his arrest, but police are not releasing his name because they say some of the charges date back to when he was under 18.

Police say the accused was not an employee at the daycare but had access to the home where it was operating.

They say they won’t be releasing additional information because of privacy for the children and their families.

The accused was released from custody on conditions prohibiting him from being in contact with children under 16.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

