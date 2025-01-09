OpenAI CEO Sam Altman denies abuse allegations in lawsuit from his sister

Send this page to someone via email

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has denied he sexually abused his sister, Ann Altman, after she filed a lawsuit claiming that she was the victim of regular sexual abuse at the hands of her brother for almost a decade.

The lawsuit, filed in a U.S. District Court in Missouri, alleges the abuse started in 1997 when Ann was three and Altman was 12, and claims that she sustained bodily injury as a result of the abuse as well as “experienced PTSD, severe emotional distress, mental anguish and depression, which is expected to continue into the future.”

The abuse included “numerous acts of rape, sexual assault, sexual abuse, molestation, sodomy, and battery,” according to the lawsuit on the matter.

The New York Times reports she has made similar allegations against her brother on social media for years, but this is the first time she’s filed a lawsuit.

Story continues below advertisement

Altman issued a joint statement to X on Tuesday with his mother and two brothers, denying any wrongdoing.

“All of these claims are utterly untrue,” the statement said. “Caring for a family member who faces mental health challenges is incredibly difficult.

My sister has filed a lawsuit against me. Here is a statement from my mom, brothers, and me: pic.twitter.com/Nve0yokTSX

— Sam Altman (@sama) January 7, 2025

“Annie has made deeply hurtful and entirely untrue claims about our family, and especially Sam,” the statement continued. “This situation causes immense pain to our entire family.”

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Without going into too much detail, the statement says that Altman’s sister has been struggling with her mental health and “refuses conventional treatment and lashes out at family members who are genuinely trying to help.”

The statement said Altman gives his sister monthly financial support and pays her rent and bills. However, it claims that she “continues to demand more money from us.”

Story continues below advertisement

In response to the statement, Ann Altman’s lawyer told CNN, “It is not uncommon for parents and other family members to deny (sexual abuse perpetrated by a sibling).”

“In this case, they are focusing on the wrong sibling,” Ryan Mahoney told the outlet.

Mahoney also told the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday that his client has endured trauma but that “there is no evidence that her own mental health has contributed to her allegations.”

She is seeking at least US$75,000 in damages.

Sam Altman is widely considered one of AI’s biggest influencers after the 39-year-old launched ChatGPT, bringing artificial intelligence to the masses and kicking off a wave of easily accessible AI tools in the mainstream.

Story continues below advertisement

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.