Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Montreal man sentenced in U.S. for exporting weapon components to Russia

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 9, 2025 12:23 pm
1 min read
A Montreal man has been sentenced to 40 months in prison by a U.S. federal court for running a scheme to illegally export millions of dollars' worth of electronic components to Russia for military use. Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Washington. View image in full screen
A Montreal man has been sentenced to 40 months in prison by a U.S. federal court for running a scheme to illegally export millions of dollars' worth of electronic components to Russia for military use. Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Washington. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mark Schiefelbein
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Montreal man has been sentenced to 40 months in prison by a United States federal court for running a scheme to illegally export millions of dollars’ worth of electronic components to Russia for military use.

Nikolay Goltsev, 38, used two companies in Brooklyn, N.Y., to purchase electronics from U.S. manufacturers and send them to companies in Russia that are under sanction by the U.S. government.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Some of the equipment was later found in seized Russian weapons platforms and signals intelligence equipment in Ukraine.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland says in a statement that Goltsev profited from the sale of U.S. technology to “further Russia’s brutal war in Ukraine.”

Trending Now

The U.S. Department of Justice says one of the Brooklyn companies made hundreds of shipments valued at more than $7 million to Russia, and the government has seized approximately $1.68 million in connection with the scheme.

Story continues below advertisement

Goltsev’s wife, Russian-Canadian Kristina Puzyreva, was sentenced in July to 24 months in prison for conspiracy to launder the proceeds of the export scheme, and another co-defendant, Salimdzhon Nasriddinov, is awaiting sentencing.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices