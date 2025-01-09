Company that processed plant-based milk linked to listeria permanently closes plants

The Canadian company that processed plant-based milk linked to a deadly listeria outbreak has permanently closed all four of its plants.
A spokesperson for Toronto-based Joriki said the closures meant the majority of Joriki’s employees were laid off when it shuttered its two plants in Ontario, one in B.C. and one in Pennsylvania owned by a subsidiary.
The spokesperson said as the company is pursuing creditor protection, it doesn’t have the finances to maintain operations and does not plan to reopen the plants.
Joriki has filed for creditor production and says it plans to restructure its business.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said a production line at the company’s Pickering, Ont., used by plant-milk manufacturer Danone Canada, was the source of a listeria outbreak that led to three deaths between August 2023 and July 2024.
The Joriki spokesperson said the company is exploring potential transactions that would see its facilities acquired, and which could lead to the purchasers offering former employees new jobs.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2025.
