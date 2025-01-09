Menu

Canada

Company that processed plant-based milk linked to listeria permanently closes plants

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 9, 2025 11:32 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Listeria outbreak in some plant-based milks began in 2023, PHAC reveals'
Health Matters: Listeria outbreak in some plant-based milks began in 2023, PHAC reveals
RELATED - Health Matters: Listeria outbreak in some plant-based milks began in 2023, PHAC reveals – Aug 15, 2024
The Canadian company that processed plant-based milk linked to a deadly listeria outbreak has permanently closed all four of its plants.

A spokesperson for Toronto-based Joriki said the closures meant the majority of Joriki’s employees were laid off when it shuttered its two plants in Ontario, one in B.C. and one in Pennsylvania owned by a subsidiary.

The spokesperson said as the company is pursuing creditor protection, it doesn’t have the finances to maintain operations and does not plan to reopen the plants.

Joriki has filed for creditor production and says it plans to restructure its business.

Click to play video: '3rd person dies from Listeria outbreak linked to plant-based milk recall'
3rd person dies from Listeria outbreak linked to plant-based milk recall
Trending Now

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said a production line at the company’s Pickering, Ont., used by plant-milk manufacturer Danone Canada, was the source of a listeria outbreak that led to three deaths between August 2023 and July 2024.

The Joriki spokesperson said the company is exploring potential transactions that would see its facilities acquired, and which could lead to the purchasers offering former employees new jobs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

