Canada

Group eyes professional soccer team and stadium at Kingston Memorial Centre

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 9, 2025 9:53 am
1 min read
Kingston could get a pro soccer team and stadium at the Memorial Centre. View image in full screen
Kingston could get a pro soccer team and stadium at the Memorial Centre. Victory Grounds Ventures
Kingston, Ont., could soon be home to a professional soccer team and a multi-purpose stadium under a new proposal by Victory Grounds Ventures. The project, which would repurpose city-owned land at the Memorial Centre, promises to blend community use with the excitement of professional soccer.

“This facility will primarily serve the community while also bringing a professional summer soccer team to Kingston,” said investor Paul Barbeau, citing the city’s growing youth soccer registration and strong adult leagues.

The project is described as a “transformational investment” for Kingston, offering economic benefits, sport tourism growth and year-round turf access for community programs. It also aims to incorporate sustainable features such as solar, wind and geothermal energy.

“We’ll capture rainwater for turf irrigation and generate power through renewables, making a positive impact on the grid,” Barbeau said.

Mayor Bryan Paterson echoed the project’s potential, noting the need for year-round sports facilities and the opportunity to grow local interest in soccer ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Public input will play a key role, with sessions scheduled for Thursday at Daft Brewing and Friday at the Memorial Centre. The sessions will address logistical changes, including relocating the dog park and adjusting parking at the Memorial Centre site.

Former Kingston FC owner Lorne Abugov emphasized the importance of collaboration for the project’s success.

“A pro soccer franchise in Kingston, if carefully planned and well-financed, could succeed,” Abugov said.

Residents can register for the sessions via the Tourism Kingston website. Victory Grounds Ventures plans to answer questions and outline the project’s impact on the community.

