Crime

Ex-VPD detective handed house arrest for breaching conditions after sex offence

By Simon Little & Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted January 8, 2025 5:39 pm
Jim Fisher enters the Port Coquitlam courthouse during a prior hearing. View image in full screen
Jim Fisher enters the Port Coquitlam courthouse during a prior hearing. Global News
A disgraced former Vancouver police detective has been handed a 30-day conditional sentence for breaching conditions related to a previous sex offence.

James Fisher, 67, pleaded guilty last year to breaching the conditions of the Sex Offender Information Registration Act.

Sentencing hearing for disgraced former Vancouver police officer continues

Fisher, a highly-decorated and formerly high-ranking officer in the VPD’s Counter Exploitation Unit, served for nearly three decades with the force.

He served 20 months in jail after pleading guilty in 2018 to breach of trust and sexual exploitation for kissing two witnesses. One of them was 17 at the time, and both were the victims of sex traffickers.

Fisher landed in his current legal trouble after he worked at the Loon Lake youth camp in Maple Ridge and failed to report it, according to an agreed statement of facts entered in court.

The court heard he worked at the camp as a canoe instructor for three days in 2023, which involved contact with young people.

The breach was reported by another member of the Vancouver Police Department who happened to see him there.

New details in suit against disgraced VPD detective

Crown prosecutors had sought a 60-day jail sentence for the breach, while his defence argued for a conditional sentence order, which would allow him to serve his time in the community.

The judge ultimately granted a 30-day conditional sentence.

That means Fisher will be allowed to serve his sentence under house arrest, with the ability to leave home for medical appointments and weekly shopping trips.

He’s also banned from consuming drugs or alcohol during that time.

