NHL postpones game between Calgary Flames, Los Angeles Kings due to wildfires

The National Hockey League says tonight’s game between the Calgary Flames and Los Angeles Kings, scheduled to be played at crypto.com arena in the southern California city, is being postponed.

In a post on social media, the NHL’s Department of Public Relations says the game is being “postponed in light of the devastating effects of the wildfires in the Los Angeles area.

The league says a makeup date will be announced as soon as one can be confirmed.

Three major fires are burning in the metropolitan Los Angeles area, forcing the evacuation of tens of thousands of people.

At least two people have been killed and more than a thousand structures have been destroyed.

More to come…