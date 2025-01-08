SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Fire

NHL postpones game between Calgary Flames, Los Angeles Kings due to wildfires

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted January 8, 2025 3:14 pm
1 min read
The NHL has announced that tonight's game between the Calgary Flames and Los Angeles Kings has been postponed because of concerns over the wildfires ravaging the southern California city. View image in full screen
The NHL has announced that tonight's game between the Calgary Flames and Los Angeles Kings has been postponed because of concerns over the wildfires ravaging the southern California city. @PR_NHL
The National Hockey League says tonight’s game between the Calgary Flames and Los Angeles Kings, scheduled to be played at crypto.com arena in the southern California city, is being postponed.

In a post on social media, the NHL’s Department of Public Relations says the game is being “postponed in light of the devastating effects of the wildfires in the Los Angeles area.

The league says a makeup date will be announced as soon as one can be confirmed.

(1) NHL Public Relations on X: “Tonight’s @NHLFlames at @LAKings game has been postponed. https://t.co/hrag2w5bYl https://t.co/6AIV173N3q” / X

Three major fires are burning in the metropolitan Los Angeles area, forcing the evacuation of tens of thousands of people.

At least two people have been killed and more than a thousand structures have been destroyed.

More to come…

