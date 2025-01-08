3 taken to hospital after vehicle crashes with Winnipeg police cruiser

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say three people — including two officers — were taken to hospital after a vehicle crashed into a police cruiser Tuesday night.

The incident took place just before 9 p.m. at Redwood Avenue and McGregor Street, police said, when a vehicle went through a red light and collided with the police car.

Although the driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital along with the two officers, none were seriously injured.

Police continue to investigate.