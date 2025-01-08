Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

3 taken to hospital after vehicle crashes with Winnipeg police cruiser

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 8, 2025 9:26 am
1 min read
Winnipeg police at the scene of a crash Tuesday night. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police at the scene of a crash Tuesday night. Submitted / Adam Foster
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Winnipeg police say three people — including two officers — were taken to hospital after a vehicle crashed into a police cruiser Tuesday night.

The incident took place just before 9 p.m. at Redwood Avenue and McGregor Street, police said, when a vehicle went through a red light and collided with the police car.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Although the driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital along with the two officers, none were seriously injured.

Police continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Highway 59 crash in Manitoba a grim reminder to prepare for winter roads'
Highway 59 crash in Manitoba a grim reminder to prepare for winter roads
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices