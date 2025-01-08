Menu

Canada

Man charged with murder after 64-year-old woman found dead in London home

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted January 8, 2025 9:26 am
1 min read
A man is facing a second-degree murder charge in relation to a suspicious death investigation on Chippewa Drive Tuesday. View image in full screen
A man is facing a second-degree murder charge in relation to a suspicious death investigation on Chippewa Drive Tuesday. File Photo
A suspicious death investigation has led to a murder charge after police say a 64-year-old woman was found dead inside a home in northeast London, Ont.

On Tuesday, around 7:30 a.m., London police responded to a home on Chippewa Drive for a report that someone was dead.

Police say the victim was later identified as Phy Puth, 64, of London.

A man was arrested at the scene and later identified as Lee Couturier, 48, of London.

Couturier has been charged with second-degree murder.

London police Sgt. Sandasha Bough would not say what the relation was between the two but did say they knew each other.

“Any additional information will come out through the court process,” Bough said.

The investigation is still in its early stages, and police say more information will be provided as appropriate.

Bough says the major crime section has taken over the investigation, and there will continue to be an increased police presence in the area for the next day or so while their investigation continues.

Couturier appeared in London court Tuesday.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

