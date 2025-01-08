2 people charged with negligence in death of nine-month-old Ontario baby: police

See more sharing options

Ontario Provincial Police say two people have been charged in the death of an infant on Saugeen First Nation nearly two years ago.

Police say emergency crews responded to a report of an unresponsive infant at a home on the First Nation on March 26, 2023.

They say a nine-month-old baby was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.

OPP say a 33-year-old from Saugeen Shores and a 28-year-old from Saugeen First Nation have each been charged with criminal negligence causing death.

Police say both suspects have been held in custody pending a bail hearing on Tuesday.

Police are asking anyone with information on the case to contact Grey Bruce OPP.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2025.