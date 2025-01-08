2 people charged with negligence in death of nine-month-old Ontario baby: police

Ontario Provincial Police say two people have been charged in the death of an infant on Saugeen First Nation nearly two years ago.
Police say emergency crews responded to a report of an unresponsive infant at a home on the First Nation on March 26, 2023.
They say a nine-month-old baby was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.
OPP say a 33-year-old from Saugeen Shores and a 28-year-old from Saugeen First Nation have each been charged with criminal negligence causing death.
Police say both suspects have been held in custody pending a bail hearing on Tuesday.
Police are asking anyone with information on the case to contact Grey Bruce OPP.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2025.
