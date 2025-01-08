Menu

Crime

2 people charged with negligence in death of nine-month-old Ontario baby: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 8, 2025 7:18 am
1 min read
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a two-vehicle collision killed one person and injured livestock in Huron County on New Year's Day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a two-vehicle collision killed one person and injured livestock in Huron County on New Year's Day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. SC
Ontario Provincial Police say two people have been charged in the death of an infant on Saugeen First Nation nearly two years ago.

Police say emergency crews responded to a report of an unresponsive infant at a home on the First Nation on March 26, 2023.

They say a nine-month-old baby was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.

OPP say a 33-year-old from Saugeen Shores and a 28-year-old from Saugeen First Nation have each been charged with criminal negligence causing death.

Police say both suspects have been held in custody pending a bail hearing on Tuesday.

Police are asking anyone with information on the case to contact Grey Bruce OPP.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

