Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg doctor who helps RCMP, military personnel overcome trauma faces conduct hearing

By Melissa Ridgen Global News
Posted January 10, 2025 7:13 pm
3 min read
Winnipeg psychologist Dr. Solange Lavack feels she's been targeted for complaints from RCMP to the Psychological Association of Manitoba over PTSD diagnoses of members. View image in full screen
Winnipeg psychologist Dr. Solange Lavack feels she's been targeted for complaints from RCMP to the Psychological Association of Manitoba over PTSD diagnoses of members. Josh Arason / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Winnipeg psychologist with 25 years in the business is being called before the Psychological Association of Manitoba for a conduct hearing next week, saying she and many of her patients believe the scrutiny is related to RCMP and military patients she has diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Dr. Solange Lavack has treated an estimated 60 RCMP officers, all of whom, she says, meet the criteria for the disorder from traumatic work events. But she says she battles with the federal police bureaucracy over many of her assessments and has been pressured to downgrade diagnoses so that personnel return to high-stress, high-risk work.

“I can’t talk about the details at this time, but what I can say is that there has been efforts from certain individuals, from health services to communicate with a lot of organizations for the purpose of discrediting me,” Lavack says.

In 2017, she complained to the Civilian Complaints and Review Commission about bullying and privacy and billing issues.

Story continues below advertisement

The complaints commission found many of her concerns were valid.

“I just feel that I’m subjected to ongoing retaliation because I’m the whistleblower but more than that — worse than that — is that you have RCMP members and vets who have been caught in the crossfire,”Lavack says.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The federal government de-listed her as a provider, meaning military, RCMP or other federal employees who use her services have to pay out of pocket.

“She had been part of the providers’ list for many many years and (problems) only started when she started to stand up to bullies that were trying to force her to write things their way and now they have it out for her,” says military veteran Ron Martin, a long-time patient.

“There’s a shortage of currently serving members of the RCMP and military and they need those people to (stay in) their jobs.”

Military veterans (l – r) Graham Rowe, Ron Martin and Doug Tizya have been diagnosed with PTSD and are patients of Dr. Solange Lavack, who they say has been targeted by complaints to the provincial psychology regulator because of her support for police and military personnel who’ve suffered traumatic events while on the job. View image in full screen
Military veterans (l – r) Graham Rowe, Ron Martin and Doug Tizya have been diagnosed with PTSD and are patients of Dr. Solange Lavack, who they say has been targeted by complaints to the provincial psychology regulator because of her support for police and military personnel who’ve suffered traumatic events while on the job. Josh Arason / Global News

That has left many care providers pressured to diagnose a personality disorder instead of PTSD because “it keeps them on the payroll as a serving member,” Martin says.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

He and three other patients told Global News they don’t believe they would be alive if not for Lavack’s care.

“She’s all about the patient, all about providing the best help she can to us,” says Graham Rowe, who completed three tours overseas with the Canadian Armed Forces and has been diagnosed with PTSD.

“We’ve all seen things that we shouldn’t, and shouldn’t be going back into (those situations) again,” he says. “When they get misdiagnosed, that’s when you get all the suicides, the drinking and drugs…”

The Psychological Association of Manitoba won’t provide details of who complained about Lavack or the nature of those complaints and declined interview requests until after the conduct hearing which begins Monday and could take until the end of the month.

In a statement, the RCMP says “the health and safety of employees is a top priority and essential to public safety,” and they have “zero tolerance for the outdated attitude that mental health injuries are not real.”

Lavack continues to see patients pending the outcome of the conduct review.

Click to play video: 'Dogs can smell human trauma, Canadian study finds'
Dogs can smell human trauma, Canadian study finds
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices