Canada

Ship stuck in St. Lawrence River for two weeks could be freed today

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 7, 2025 11:40 am
1 min read
Global News at 6 Montreal: Dec. 28
A ship that has been stuck in the St. Lawrence River northeast of Montreal since Christmas Eve could be freed today.

Authorities finished unloading the ship’s cargo of corn on Monday, and a second attempt to refloat the vessel was slated to begin at 8 a.m. this morning.

A global marine traffic website shows three tugboats surrounding the Cyprus-flagged MV Maccoa, which ran aground in the early hours of Dec. 24 near Verchères, Que., after a power failure.

A first attempt by the Canadian Coast Guard to free the 185-metre bulk carrier late last month using three tugboats ended in failure, and authorities then decided to lighten the vessel by unloading 3,000 metric tonnes of corn onto two barges.

If the operation succeeds, the ship will be brought to a dock for inspection and repairs if necessary, before being reloaded and continuing on its way to Europe.

The crew members remain on board the ship, and no injuries have been reported.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2025. 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

