Canada

Toronto Pearson airport added these 8 new airlines last year

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 7, 2025 10:52 am
1 min read
A sign for Toronto Pearson International Airport is pictured in Mississauga, Ont., on Thursday, April 20, 2023. View image in full screen
A sign for Toronto Pearson International Airport is pictured in Mississauga, Ont., on Thursday, April 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
Toronto Pearson airport says it welcomed eight new airlines last year, adding more flights to different destinations.

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA), the operator for Pearson airport, said the newly added carriers throughout 2024 “helped provide a variety of direct flights to passengers and unlock destinations across the world.”

The list of new airlines is:

  1. Sun Country. Launched in April 2024 with flights twice a week to Minneapolis.
  2. ITA Airways. Launched in May 2024 with daily flights to Rome during the summer months.
  3. Swiss International Air Lines. Launched in May 2024 with five flights to Zurich each week during the summer.
  4. Alaska Airlines. Launched in May 2024 with daily flights to Seattle to connect travellers to the West Coast.
  5. BermudAir. Launched in May 2024 with three weekly flights to Bermuda.
  6. Hainan Airlines. Launched in November 2024 with one flight a week to Beijing. The GTAA noted this airline paused operations for a few years but has now resumed operations.
  7. Qatar Airways. Launched in December 2024 with three weekly flights to Doha.
  8. Royal Air Maroc. Launched December 2024 with three flights weekly to Casablanca, Morocco.
GTAA said Pearson airport now has 54 airlines flying in and out to worldwide destinations. In 2024, 36 new routes and nine new destinations were added.

“Continuing to grow the range of destinations available from Toronto with a wide selection of carriers for travellers to choose from, we are making strides in economic generation and increased choice and connectivity of our country. 2024 has undoubtedly been a record year for Pearson,” president and CEO Deborah Flint said.

Pearson airport seeing a smooth holiday travel season so far 
