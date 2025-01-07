Menu

Crime

OPP investigating after Kingston police hit by ‘cyber incident’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 7, 2025 6:32 am
1 min read
A police car blocks the end of Creekford Road in Kingston, Ont., Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. View image in full screen
A police car blocks the end of Creekford Road in Kingston, Ont., Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. skp
A police department in southern Ontario is dealing with a “cyber incident” that it says has affected some of its IT systems.

Police in Kingston say a network issue was discovered on Friday and their non-emergency functions may be experiencing delays.

Get daily National news

Ontario Provincial Police say the Kingston department’s ability to respond to emergency calls was not affected.

OPP say they are investigating the incident, along with Kingston police and third-party experts.

Trending Now

Kingston police say they have notified the province’s information and privacy commissioner and will follow their guidance in assessing the nature of the incident and notifying members of the public as needed.

They added that they are working with government and other partners to restore services.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

