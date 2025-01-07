OPP investigating after Kingston police hit by ‘cyber incident’

A police department in southern Ontario is dealing with a “cyber incident” that it says has affected some of its IT systems.
Police in Kingston say a network issue was discovered on Friday and their non-emergency functions may be experiencing delays.
Get daily National news
Ontario Provincial Police say the Kingston department’s ability to respond to emergency calls was not affected.
OPP say they are investigating the incident, along with Kingston police and third-party experts.
Kingston police say they have notified the province’s information and privacy commissioner and will follow their guidance in assessing the nature of the incident and notifying members of the public as needed.
They added that they are working with government and other partners to restore services.
- What 2014 court ruling said about man now accused of killing girlfriend, her father in Halifax
- New Orleans attack, Vegas blast highlight extremist violence by active military and vets
- How RCMP is responding to ‘unprecedented’ threats against MPs, officials
- Men convicted in death of family crossing Manitoba border seek acquittal, new trial
Comments