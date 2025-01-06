Jessie Simpson’s mom still fighting for settlement as court case put over again

Send this page to someone via email

Nearly nine years after Jessie Simpson was beaten into a coma in Kamloops his mother said they still have yet to see a cent from a court settlement.

Susanna Simpson was in court on Monday fighting for some of the $7 million that was awarded to her son by a judge in 2021.

Kristopher Teichrieb pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in connection with the case.

He was sentenced to seven years in prison minus time served and has been out on statutory release since 2021.

The sale of his house was ordered after Teichrieb was found responsible for damages in a civil lawsuit. The home was sold for just under $1 million after it was found Teichrieb originally sold his home to his parents in an effort to try and hide his assets but the proceeds are still tied up in the system.

“It’s just, it’s frustrating,” Susanna told Global News.

“Everything’s frustrating. It’s been held over again. We’re waiting for a trial. Possibly we may lose. It’s very frustrating for Jessie. Very frustrating. Definitely. After nine years, I’d like to see some justice for Jessie. And it’s very, very hard to keep going on nine years later.”

Susanna said she fears that her son is going to end up with nothing.

“What have I fought for for the past nine years?” she asked.

On Monday it was revealed that the case has been adjourned again to a later date.

“Every time we go to court, every time it’s adjourned, it’s thousands of dollars that are taken from my son,” Susanna said.

A GoFundMe remains active for Jessie to help with his care.

Susanna said the money would be used to buy a van to take Jessie out and to help him live comfortably at home, and not in a care home.

-with files from Kathy Michaels