Leadership changes in N.B. harm reduction sector

Saint John harm reduction agency, Avenue B, has a new executive director at the helm, who says there is a need to expand their services in the new year.

While there are many details to work out, Laura MacNeill says one of the main barriers is finding a suitable location.

“We hope to open an overdose prevention site much like they have at Ensemble in Moncton,” she said.

“There’s a great need in Saint John here to help people do what they’re going to do anyway but do it in a safer manner.”

Ensemble, which runs the province’s only overdose prevention site, will also soon have new leadership after former executive director, Debby Warren’s retirement.

She says her organization has seen a changing clientele over the years — with additional needs.

“We’re serving a lot of people in their 20s which is new for us,” she said.

