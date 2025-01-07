Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada

Leadership changes in N.B. harm reduction sector

By Suzanne Lapointe Global News
Posted January 7, 2025 5:00 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Demand for harm reduction rising in New Brunswick'
Demand for harm reduction rising in New Brunswick
WATCH: Demand for harm reduction is rising in New Brunswick. Some organizations are entering the new year with a new leadership as they work to meet growing need. Suzanne Lapointe reports.
Saint John harm reduction agency, Avenue B, has a new executive director at the helm, who says there is a need to expand their services in the new year.

While there are many details to work out, Laura MacNeill says one of the main barriers is finding a suitable location.

“We hope to open an overdose prevention site much like they have at Ensemble in Moncton,” she said.

“There’s a great need in Saint John here to help people do what they’re going to do anyway but do it in a safer manner.”

Ensemble, which runs the province’s only overdose prevention site, will also soon have new leadership after former executive director, Debby Warren’s retirement.

She says her organization has seen a changing clientele over the years — with additional needs.

“We’re serving a lot of people in their 20s which is new for us,” she said.

For more on this story, watch the video above. 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

