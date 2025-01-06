Calgary Flames mourn passing of former coach and team executive, Al MacNeil

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Flames have announced the passing of the team’s first coach and former team executive, Al MacNeil.

MacNeil, who played 524 games for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Montreal Canadiens, Chicago Blackhawks, New York Rangers and Pittsburg Penguins, had his name engraved on the Stanley Cup four times.

He won his first Cup as a rookie head coach of the Montreal Canadiens in 1971 and third and fourth NHL championships as the team’s Director of Player Personnel in 1978 and 1979.

MacNeil’s name was engraved on the trophy for a fourth time as the Assistant General Manager of the Calgary Flames’ 1989 Stanley Cup winning team.

View image in full screen Head Coach Al MacNeil of the New Montreal Canadiens follows the action from the bench at the Montreal Forum in 1970. MacNeil won his first Stanley Cup as head coach of the Canadiens in 1971. (Photo by Denis Brodeur via Getty Images). Photo by Denis Brodeur via Getty Images

In a statement issued on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, the Flames say MacNeil passed away Sunday at the age of 89 years surrounded by his family in Calgary.

Story continues below advertisement

“Al was a great man who will be dearly missed by our organization,” said Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation Chairman Murray Edwards.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“He was a long-term loyal member of our Flames family ever since the team’s arrival in Calgary in 1980. He played, coached, and managed in both the NHL and AHL, and had ultimate success while doing so.”

“The hockey world lost an icon today with the passing of Al MacNeil,” said Flames President of Hockey Operations Don Maloney. “‘Chopper’ was a Stanley Cup champion and a Calder Cup champion but most importantly ‘he was our friend and mentor.”

“Al will be remembered as a legend within the Flames family,” said CSEC President and CEO Robert Hayes. “His reputation and experience allowed him to command the room with his advice and guidance. Al’s contributions will never be replaced.”

MacNeil was the head coach of the Calgary Flames for the team’s first two seasons in the city, following the move from Atlanta.

He also won the American Hockey League’s Calder Cup championship three times with the Nova Scotia Voyagers, was named American Hockey League Coach of the Year two times, in 1972 and 1977, and was inducted into the American Hockey League Hall of Fame in 2014.

MacNeil was an assistant coach with Team Canada, winning the 1976 Canada Cup, and an assistant coach of the 1981 Canada Cup team.

Story continues below advertisement

He won two Memorial Cups with the Toronto Marlboros in 1955 and 1956.

View image in full screen Al MacNeil, seen here with the Chicago Blackhawks, one of five NHL teams he played for, was known as a rugged defenceman who has his name engraved on the Stanley Cup four times as a coach and team executive. Photo by Lee Balterman /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

Following his coaching career, MacNeil remained a member of the Flames hockey operations for many years, and made a brief return as interim head coach for 13 games in the 2002-2003 season.

He is survived by his wife Norma who he was married to for 58 years, son Allister who is a scout for the Flames, daughter Allison, son-in-law Paul Sparkes and grandsons Jack and Ben.