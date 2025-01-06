Saskatchewan reacts to news of Justin Trudeau’s resignation

Send this page to someone via email

As news of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s planned resignation ripples throughout the country, those in Saskatchewan are voicing their opinion.

On Monday, Trudeau addressed the nation, stating he plans to step down as Canada’s prime minister and leader of the Liberal party.

Trudeau says he will stay on until a replacement is chosen, while also asking the Governor General to prorogue the Parliament until March 24.

Shortly after Trudeau’s comments, Saskatchewan NDP leader Carla Beck issued a statement.

“It’s clear the chaos in Ottawa will not end for some time,” Beck said. “I share the deep frustration of Saskatchewan residents and Canadians that internal politics has taken centre stage over the need for a coordinated and united response to the great challenges facing our province and nation.”

Beck went on to say Saskatchewan’s economy, industries and families’ livelihoods “hang in the balance,” as incoming U.S. president Donald Trump threatens a 25 per cent tariff on Canadian exports to the U.S.

“I wrote to Premier Scott Moe offering the full support of our Saskatchewan NDP Caucus to help protect Saskatchewan’s economy and our future. That offer stands — we must put aside partisan interests and focus on our province.

“In the meantime, I will continue to meet with workers and industry to discuss how we can support our interests. Our team will not be distracted by the political games being played in Ottawa — by any party. There is too much at stake.

“It’s time for us to unite as Canadians.”

Premier Moe, however, has not publicly reacted to the news as of 12:45 p.m.

On Dec. 12, Moe officially called for a federal election.

“Maybe it’s time for Canadians to have a say and a choice and to determine who they would like to have a four-year mandate to negotiate with the incoming Trump administration,” Moe said during an interview with Global News.

More to come…