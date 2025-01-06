Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

14-year-old accused in alleged Saskatoon high school fire attack back in court

By Nicole Healey Global News
Posted January 6, 2025 3:37 pm
1 min read
The 14-year-old girl accused of setting another girl on fire at Evan Hardy Collegiate in September appeared in court via video Monday. View image in full screen
The 14-year-old girl accused of setting another girl on fire at Evan Hardy Collegiate in September appeared in court via video Monday. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A 14-year-old girl accused of setting another girl on fire at Evan Hardy Collegiate in Saskatoon in September appeared in court via video Monday.

The alleged attacker has new representation after the previous defence lawyer moved away. In court, the defence called for an adjournment until the end of the month to catch up and have an independent expert help on the file.

The Crown argued they expected a robust case management to be done Monday and are pushing for the case to move forward.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Judge Lisa Watson agreed the case needs to move forward.

As a result, the case has been adjourned until Jan. 13 with the intent a robust case management will be completed at this time.

Case management involves structured intervention by a judge to ensure cases move forward effectively.

Story continues below advertisement

Police arrested the teenage accused, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, after a 15-year-old girl was allegedly doused in flammable liquid and set on fire.

The alleged attacker is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, arson, and unlawfully causing bodily harm.

Previously, the defence called for her to be found “not criminally responsible” on the grounds she is suffering from a mental disorder.

The accused is also facing charges of assault and uttering threats in relation to another alleged incident while in custody.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices