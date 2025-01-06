14-year-old accused in alleged Saskatoon high school fire attack back in court

Send this page to someone via email

A 14-year-old girl accused of setting another girl on fire at Evan Hardy Collegiate in Saskatoon in September appeared in court via video Monday.

The alleged attacker has new representation after the previous defence lawyer moved away. In court, the defence called for an adjournment until the end of the month to catch up and have an independent expert help on the file.

The Crown argued they expected a robust case management to be done Monday and are pushing for the case to move forward.

Judge Lisa Watson agreed the case needs to move forward.

As a result, the case has been adjourned until Jan. 13 with the intent a robust case management will be completed at this time.

Case management involves structured intervention by a judge to ensure cases move forward effectively.

Police arrested the teenage accused, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, after a 15-year-old girl was allegedly doused in flammable liquid and set on fire.

The alleged attacker is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, arson, and unlawfully causing bodily harm.

Previously, the defence called for her to be found “not criminally responsible” on the grounds she is suffering from a mental disorder.

The accused is also facing charges of assault and uttering threats in relation to another alleged incident while in custody.