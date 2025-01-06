Menu

Canada

Your Saskatchewan photo of the day: January 2025

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted January 6, 2025 12:34 pm
1 min read
The Your Saskatchewan photo of the day for January 6 was taken by Amanda Anderson in Regina. View image in full screen
The Your Saskatchewan photo of the day for January 6 was taken by Amanda Anderson in Regina. Amanda Anderson / Viewer Submitted
It’s a brand-new year and you might be getting out and about with your family and friends this winter. We want to see your adventures and the photos you capture!

Each day, Global Saskatoon and Global Regina feature a viewer-submitted photo for the Your Saskatchewan photo of the day.

It is also highlighted on Global News Morning, Global News at 5, Global News at 6 and Global News at 10.

Please email us if you have a picture to submit for Your Saskatchewan. Photos should be at least 920 pixels wide and in jpeg format.

Here is the Your Saskatchewan photo gallery for January:

