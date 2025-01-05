Romantic partner charged with murder after woman found dead along North Saskatchewan River

Send this page to someone via email

A woman’s partner has been charged with murder after she was found dead along the banks of the North Saskatchewan River in west Edmonton last week.

Ashley Burke, 43, was found dead along the river east of the Quesnell Bridge near Whitemud Park, at about 4:45 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 30, 2024.

At the time of her death, Burke was living in Edmonton, but police said she had ties to Spruce Grove.

An autopsy done on Thursday, Jan. 2 determined she was a homicide victim but police are not yet releasing her cause of death for investigative purposes.

On Friday, Daniel Boothman, 31, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with Burke’s death.

Boothman and Burke were known to one another, police said, adding Burke’s death is considered an intimate partner homicide.

