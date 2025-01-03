Edmonton woman found dead near Whitemud Park was victim of homicide: Police

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are not revealing the cause of death, but say an autopsy has determined that a 43-year-old woman, whose body was found near Whitemud Park earlier this week, is the victim of a homicide.

The victim, identified Friday as Ashley Burke, was found dead on the banks of the North Saskatchewan River, east of the Quesnell Bridge, at about 4:45 p.m. on Monday.

Police said an autopsy was done on Thursday and the reason they are not revealing the cause of death is related to “investigative purposes.”

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“At the time of her death, Burke was living in Edmonton, but (she) had ties to Spruce Grove,” police said in a news release issued Friday.

Police said investigators would like to speak to anyone who had contact with Burke between Dec. 27 and Dec. 30.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Friday, no suspects had been publicly identified.

Anyone with information can call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.