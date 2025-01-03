Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Edmonton woman found dead near Whitemud Park was victim of homicide: Police

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted January 3, 2025 2:02 pm
1 min read
An Edmonton Police Service vehicle on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. View image in full screen
An Edmonton Police Service vehicle on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Edmonton police are not revealing the cause of death, but say an autopsy has determined that a 43-year-old woman, whose body was found near Whitemud Park earlier this week, is the victim of a homicide.

The victim, identified Friday as Ashley Burke, was found dead on the banks of the North Saskatchewan River, east of the Quesnell Bridge, at about 4:45 p.m. on Monday.

Police said an autopsy was done on Thursday and the reason they are not revealing the cause of death is related to “investigative purposes.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“At the time of her death, Burke was living in Edmonton, but (she) had ties to Spruce Grove,” police said in a news release issued Friday.

Police said investigators would like to speak to anyone who had contact with Burke between Dec. 27 and Dec. 30.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Friday, no suspects had been publicly identified.

Anyone with information can call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Trending Now

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton police say overall crime rate down, but violent crime trending up'
Edmonton police say overall crime rate down, but violent crime trending up
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices