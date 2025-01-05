Menu

Canada

New Orleans attack: FBI probes suspect’s visit to Ontario in 2023

By Kanishka Singh Reuters
Posted January 5, 2025 2:03 pm
1 min read
What we know about the New Orleans truck attack suspect
What we know about the New Orleans truck attack suspect
WATCH: What we know about the New Orleans truck attack suspect.
The FBI in New Orleans says the man behind the deadly truck attack on Bourbon Street travelled to Ontario in July 2023.

Special agent Lyonel Myrthil says the investigation is now “crossing state and international borders,” as law enforcement pieces together Shamshud-Din Jabbar’s movements in the lead-up to the New Year’s truck attack that killed 14 people.

Myrthil says Jabbar was in Cairo, Egypt for about two weeks in late June and early July 2023, and flew to Ontario on July 10 before returning to the U.S. three days later.

He says agents are trying to figure out where he went on his travels and who he may have met during the trips, and whether his travels had any links to the deadly attack in New Orleans’ famed tourist destination.

The bureau says Jabbar visited the city in October and November for unknown reasons, and went to “multiple gun stores” in Texas before travelling to Louisiana on New Year’s Eve.

The Canada Border Services Agency, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the Ontario Provincial Police and the Canadian Security Intelligence Service did not immediately respond Sunday to requests for comment about Jabbar’s 2023 travels to Canada.

New Orleans, Las Vegas attacks raise security questions.
New Orleans, Las Vegas attacks raise security questions.
© 2025 Reuters

