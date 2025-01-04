Menu

Health

4 new measles cases in Quebec outbreak, experts warn of possible exposure

By Joe Bongiorno The Canadian Press
Posted January 4, 2025 2:54 pm
A measles, mumps and rubella vaccine View image in full screen
A measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is shown on a countertop at a pediatric clinic in Greenbrae, Calif. on Feb. 6, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Eric Risberg
Quebec’s health department is warning people who may have been exposed to measles in several regions of the province to monitor for symptoms amid a new outbreak of the disease.

Marie-Pierre Blier with the Quebec health department says four cases have been confirmed in the province as of Friday in connection to an outbreak that began last month.

She says all of the confirmed cases acquired measles in the province, with the first person exposed to someone who lives outside Canada but travelled to Quebec while contagious.

On its website, the government lists 12 different possible exposure locations in the Laurentians region of the province, as well as two in Laval and one in Montreal.

The government says people who have been to these areas, especially those who are unvaccinated, should watch out for symptoms including high fever, cough, runny nose as well as red eyes and redness on one’s face and body.

The health department says it confirmed a total of 56 measles cases in 2024.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

