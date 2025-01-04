Draisaitl happy to net winner, but unhappy with his game

Send this page to someone via email

Leon Draisaitl thought he had a stinker of a game, even if he did come out smelling like a rose at the end.

Draisaitl scored his league-leading 28th goal of the season as the Edmonton Oilers won their second game in a row, defeating the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Friday.

With the game tied 2-2, Edmonton took the lead with just 1:35 to play as Zach Hyman sent the puck in front to Draisaitl and he took the pass off his knee and kicked it down to his stick before picking the corner past Ducks goalie Lukas Dostal for the game winner.

Before that, the 29-year-old German star forward felt he was doing his team more harm than good.

“I think the rest of the lines played pretty solid. It was mostly me that had a lot of turnovers and didn’t really drive the puck deep enough to sustain anything,” Draisaitl said. “Those games are going to happen. I’m aware of that and try to limit those.”

But with the game on the line, Draisaitl scored his ninth game-winning goal of the current campaign and the 70th of his career.

“I take big pride in stepping up when it is needed most,” he said. “It is always something that is really important to me and that I pride myself in. Some years it seems to go your way in certain moments and in other years it doesn’t. That is just the way this league works. But obviously I’ll take it.”

The Oilers are now the fourth NHL franchise to feature at least three players with 70 career game-winning goals, joining the Canadiens, Bruins and Penguins.

Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch said Draisaitl’s willingness to admit to his faults is what helps him continually achieve new heights.

“Leon’s very aware of his game, he takes accountability and doesn’t deflect blame, and I think that’s part of the reason he’s become such a good player,” Knoblauch said. “He’s been able to accept that responsibility when he doesn’t play well. But there are nights when things aren’t going well for him, but he still finds a way to make a big play, and tonight he did.”

The goal extended Draisaitl’s point streak to 13 games, tying the longest streak of the season, achieved by four different players. He is now just one game back of tying his career longest point streak of 14. During his current streak he has recorded 11 goals and 25 points, and was named the NHL’s second star for the month of December.

However, teammate Connor McDavid had his own points streak end at 12 in the game as he was held of the scoresheet.

Draisaitl also passed Glenn Anderson into fifth in Oilers franchise all-time scoring, now with 907 points in his career.