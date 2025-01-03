Residential parking ban coming next week for all of Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

After several substantial snowfalls so far this winter season, a Phase 2 parking ban for residential roads will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 7 a.m., to allow snow clearing crews to clean up neighbourhood roads.

“It is imperative residents remove their vehicles to allow crews to safely and effectively clear the snow and ice,” said Val Dacyk, general supervisor of Infrastructure Field Operations, Parks and Roads Services.

Roads are not being cleared to the pavement – instead, excess snow will be taken away and the surface made even.

“Crews will address the rutted and uneven conditions while maintaining a five centimetre snow pack on the roadways.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Crews will address the rutted and uneven conditions while maintaining a five centimetre snow pack on the roadways."

The parking ban is expected to last around 10 days, depending on weather.

The city said it will be a round-the-clock operation with crews active in residential neighbourhoods Monday through Friday but the parking ban will be lifted on the weekends.

Under a Phase 2 parking ban, vehicles parked on neighbourhood roads may be ticketed at the owner’s expense.

Individual neighbourhoods will be affected for about 72 hours at a time. Once a neighbourhood is confirmed completed, area residents may return to parking on their roads.

The city said residents should watch for signage at entrances to their neighbourhood, which will indicate when their roads are scheduled to be cleared.

Residents can view the Roadways Snow Clearing Map to see where crews are operating, which roads have been completed and view the schedule. (And of course, to see where Plowy McPlowface, The Big Leplowski, Ctlr+Salt+Delete and other cleverly named snowplows are.)

When signs are present, or a road is listed as “in progress” on the interactive map, the city said crews will be active in the area within 72 hours and all vehicles parked on the road must be moved.

Residents can sign up to be notified and receive email or text messages specific to their address. Notifications are sent as roadways are scheduled, in-progress and completed.

During the Phase 2 parking ban, residents can continue to park in their driveway or garage, or on any road already completed where parking is allowed normally.

Drivers are advised to keep a safe distance from clearing vehicles like snowplows and graders, to ensure snow and ice clearing crews can work safely.

Phase 2 parking bans are declared after a Phase 1 ban is complete, meaning freeways and arterial roads are dealt with.