Dry January could have big upside for ‘zero proof’ drinks in Saskatchewan

With holiday spirits drying up, the New Year brings new ‘sober’ resolutions.

As people try to cut alcohol from their lives this month, what sort of impact could that have on businesses?

Experts we spoke to say while alcohol sales might dip, people are picking up zero-proof drinks a lot more frequently.

Global News’ Marija Robinson has the story.

Check out the video at the top of the page for more.