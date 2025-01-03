Menu

Canada

Dry January could have big upside for ‘zero proof’ drinks in Saskatchewan

By The Staff Global News
Posted January 3, 2025 6:08 pm
1 min read
Dry January could have big upside for ‘zero proof’ drinks in Saskatchewan
WATCH: With holiday spirits drying up, the New Year brings new ‘sober’ resolutions. But how could it impact businesses in Saskatchewan?
With holiday spirits drying up, the New Year brings new ‘sober’ resolutions.

As people try to cut alcohol from their lives this month, what sort of impact could that have on businesses?

Experts we spoke to say while alcohol sales might dip, people are picking up zero-proof drinks a lot more frequently.

Global News’ Marija Robinson has the story.

Check out the video at the top of the page for more.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

