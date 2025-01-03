SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share

Headline link
Sports

Maple Leafs sign Myers to two-year extension

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 3, 2025 11:59 am
1 min read
TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Philippe Myers to a two-year contract extension, the NHL team announced Friday.

The contract carries an average annual value of US850,000.

The 27-year-old from Moncton, N.B., has two assists over 11 games for the Maple Leafs this season while averaging 17:08 of ice time.

Myers has eight goals and 30 assists over 169 career NHL games with Philadelphia, Tampa Bay and Toronto.

The six-foot-five, 219-pound blueliner was signed as a free agent by the Maple Leafs on July 2.

Internationally, he helped Canada win silver at the 2017 world junior hockey championship and the 2019 world hockey championship.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

