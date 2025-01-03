Former luxury hotel in downtown Vancouver set to be demolished

A former luxury hotel in downtown Vancouver is set to be demolished.
Cadillac Fairview confirmed to Global News that it has applied for a demolition permit for the Four Seasons Tower at the corner of Georgia and Howe streets.
The hotel closed its doors in January 2020 after 44 years of operations and initially, it was reported there were plans to redevelop the site.
Cadillac Fairview said the nearby Nordstrom building will not be knocked down.
In a statement, the company said that “the next phase in the Pacific Centre’s evolution is focused on the redevelopment of the former Nordstrom store as well as the replacement of the former 25-storey Four Seasons structure with a new modern and efficient tower.”
It says the new tower could include a hotel.
No details have been released about what the project would look like or a timeline.
