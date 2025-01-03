Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Former luxury hotel in downtown Vancouver set to be demolished

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 3, 2025 12:19 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Four Seasons Hotel in Vancouver set to be demolished'
Four Seasons Hotel in Vancouver set to be demolished
A former luxury hotel in downtown Vancouver is set to be demolished. Andrea Macpherson is outside the Four Seasons with the details.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A former luxury hotel in downtown Vancouver is set to be demolished.

Cadillac Fairview confirmed to Global News that it has applied for a demolition permit for the Four Seasons Tower at the corner of Georgia and Howe streets.

The hotel closed its doors in January 2020 after 44 years of operations and initially, it was reported there were plans to redevelop the site.

Cadillac Fairview said the nearby Nordstrom building will not be knocked down.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In a statement, the company said that “the next phase in the Pacific Centre’s evolution is focused on the redevelopment of the former Nordstrom store as well as the replacement of the former 25-storey Four Seasons structure with a new modern and efficient tower.”

It says the new tower could include a hotel.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'End of a hotel era in Vancouver'
End of a hotel era in Vancouver
Trending Now

No details have been released about what the project would look like or a timeline.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices