Former luxury hotel in downtown Vancouver set to be demolished

Send this page to someone via email

A former luxury hotel in downtown Vancouver is set to be demolished.

Cadillac Fairview confirmed to Global News that it has applied for a demolition permit for the Four Seasons Tower at the corner of Georgia and Howe streets.

The hotel closed its doors in January 2020 after 44 years of operations and initially, it was reported there were plans to redevelop the site.

Cadillac Fairview said the nearby Nordstrom building will not be knocked down.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

In a statement, the company said that “the next phase in the Pacific Centre’s evolution is focused on the redevelopment of the former Nordstrom store as well as the replacement of the former 25-storey Four Seasons structure with a new modern and efficient tower.”

It says the new tower could include a hotel.

Story continues below advertisement

1:41 End of a hotel era in Vancouver

No details have been released about what the project would look like or a timeline.